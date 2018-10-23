Lionel Richie to say ‘hello’ to Hawaii with upcoming concert

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Hello, is it me you’re looking for?
Those are some of the famous words sung by renowned recording artist Lionel Richie, who will be bringing his music back to Hawaii in January, his first island appearance in over 10 years, promoters announced Tuesday.
He will be performing for one night only: on Friday, Jan. 25 at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena.
Tickets will go on sale first to Hawaii residents and military starting Saturday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. online and at the Blaisdell box office.
However, Hawaii News Now viewers can get first dibs on tickets — from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. — using the password Hello.
Tickets will go on sale to everyone else starting Saturday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m.
Ticket prices range from $55.75 to $495.75.
