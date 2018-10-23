Light windward showers, but wetter conditions possible for east Hawaii island

We’ve settled into a rather quiet trade wind pattern, but windward and mauka showers will increase for Hawaii island and perhaps east Maui by Tuesday night. That’s because of a disturbance to the southeast that will bring increased moisture to the east end of the state. That enhanced moisture could spread to the rest of the islands for the latter part of the week.
Trade winds will be locally breezy as the disturbance passes to the south. Winds will be in the 10 to 20 mile per hour range Tuesday, increasing a bit to 15 to 20 miles per hour Wednesday.
Looking ahead, a cold front is slowly approaching from the northwest. It probably won’t reach us, but it could stall just to the north and turn our trade winds into light southeasterlies. If that happens, it won’t be until sometime Sunday. We’ll keep tracking that for you.
At the beach, the south swell just won’t quit. The high surf advisory has been extended until 6 p.m. Wednesday for all south facing shores. Another south swell is expected to arrive sometime Wednesday, and another on Friday, keeping waves near or at advisory levels. The strengthening trade winds will also bring some rough surf to east shores.
