Willie K wows Aloha Stadium (and Twitter) with island-style national anthem

ALOHA STADIUM (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the soft soothing sound of the ukulele and smooth vocals, beloved musician Willie K left an Aloha Stadium crowd — and the internet — stunned.
“I can assure you you have never seen the Star-Spangled Banner performed like this before,” the viral Twitter post said.
Just listen: https://bit.ly/2q6hiig
His local rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner prior to Saturday’s UH football game was posted to twitter and has been shared and retweeted thousands of times. The video itself has already been viewed more than 1.3 million times.
Sure, some have commented that the melody of the national anthem shouldn’t be changed, but there are others who feel Willie’s rendition was done with grace and aloha.
“I don’t usually like it when singers mess with the original melody, but Willie K can do whatever he wants. Great voice,” one Twitter user said.
“Omg. This fella should sing the anthem everywhere. Record that and play it at every venue in U.S. Absolutely Awesome,” another user added.
It’s another ‘Lucky We Live Hawaii’ chicken skin kine moment, especially for Willie K’s fans.
Earlier this year, he revealed his ongoing battle with lung cancer. Despite the harsh treatments, he refused to put music aside. Instead, he turned to music and continued to entertain audiences, recently performing at Blue Note Hawaii Waikiki.
Other twitters users called Willie a “Hawaiian treasure” encouraging him to continue performing his rendition.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.