Wastewater spill impacts Kalihi Stream, Keehi Lagoon waters

KALIHI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Department of Health officials are advising the public to stay out of the Kalihi Stream and the Keehi Lagoon following a wastewater discharge.
Health officials say the spill happened around 9:30 a.m. Monday at 1260 Richard Lane.
The spill reportedly affected the waters of the stream and down into the lagoon.
Approximately 1125 gallons were released. The spill was stopped around 10:15 a.m. Health officials said the area has been cleaned, deodorized and disinfected.
Samples are being collected and tests are being conducted. Signs alerting the public of the contamination have been posted and will remain posted until the waters are safe to swim in.
