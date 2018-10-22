Want to get ahead of the lines? Early voting begins next week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Voting centers across the state will open early this upcoming week for people to cast their ballot.
For a full list of early voting centers and their hours, click here.
You can still register to vote. Hawaii residents can register at any early walk in voting location in their county or at their assigned polling place on Nov. 6.
You are eligible to vote if you are a U.S. citizen, a Hawaii resident and at least 18 years of age.
To check your voter registration status, find your polling place, or see a sample of the ballot, click here or call 453-8683.
