State Ethics Commission to hear alleged violations by an OHA trustee

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Monday, a State Ethics Commission will hear alleged violations by Office of Hawaiian Affairs trustee Rowena Akana.
She is accused of accepting more than $70,000 from Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa to pay for legal fees.
The commission says this may have violated the gifts and fair treatment laws.
Akana is also accused of using her annual trustee allowance to pay for personal expenses.
Despite denying all of the allegations, the ethics commission fined Akana $50,000.
She recently filed a temporary restraining order against the panel, saying she’s been targeted unfairly.
This story may be updated.
