St. Francis appeals ILH decision to forfeit undefeated football season

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Saint Francis School appealed the ILH’s decision to forfeit the school’s undefeated football season and ban them from this year’s state championship tournament.
The head of Saint Francis, Doctor Casey Asato sent a letter to the ILH explaining why the school should not be disqualified on Sunday.
Asato acknowledges the school allowed an ineligible student to play, but says that student only played five out of the eight games of the Saints' undefeated season.
Asato argues that only those five games should be counted as losses but the other three wins should still be recognized.
He goes on to say with a three and five record the Saints would be tied with PAC 5 – the school now replacing Saint Francis in the state tournament.
In addition to re-instating the wins, Asato asks the ILH to grant two makeup games that were cancelled due to Hurricane Lane.
Saint Louis versus Kaiser high School and PAC 5 versus Kaimuki.
Asato says the outcomes of those games should determine who enters the state tournament.
The ILH has not yet responded.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.