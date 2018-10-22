Relatively dry trade wind weather starts the week

Looks like the trade winds aren’t going anywhere for a while. A ridge of high pressure north of the state will keep moderate trades blowing for much of the week. Rainfall should be sparse except for the Hilo side of the Big Island, where a chance of showers is possible much of the day.
Looking ahead, a weak disturbance passing to the south will increase the trade winds statewide, and also boost the chances for rainfall for windward areas of the Big Island and Maui. More of that moisture will move over the rest of the islands for the rest of the week, but we aren’t expecting widespread showers or downpours.
A small craft advisory is posted for waters around Maui County and the Big Island as trade winds increase. The long-lasting south-southwest swell is finally fading, but a high surf advisory will remain posted until 6 p.m. Monday for south-facing shores. Another southwest boost is expected this weekend. Other shores will remain below advisory levels this week.
