Prosecutors accuse Katherine Kealoha for faking illness to delay trial

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ex-Deputy Prosecutor, Katherine Kealoha is reportedly faking her illness to delay her trial next month.
Records show that her lawyer filed court documents two weeks ago asking for the delay.
He asked the judge to seal the request because he said it contained medical records.
In response, federal prosecutors said her attorneys did not explain how her “alleged medical condition would interfere with” her trial.
They added that Mrs. Kealoha had a history of claiming a serious medical condition as a manipulation method.
Kealoha and her husband, former police chief Louis Kealoha, are facing more than 20 charges for bank fraud, identity theft and conspiracy to obstruct justice.
The pair allegedly lied on loan applications, including the one for the mortgage on their Hawaii Kai home, which they were seen moving out of on Oct. 11. That was the deadline set by a federal judge for them to leave.
A judge will hear arguments for the medical delay Tuesday.
Katherine’s first trial is scheduled to start November 14. Her second one is expected next Spring.
