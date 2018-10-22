Laie family speaks out after armed home invasion

LAIE (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lindsay and Matty Raynor are still struggling with what to say to their two young girls about what happened last Thursday night.
“If you’re a little kid that is literally your worst nightmare, that some bad people come into your home at night and hurt you,” Lindsay Raynor said. “I didn’t go into detail. 'They cut their way through our screen and they came inside and attacked us in our house while you were sleeping’. I didn’t tell them that.”
While working in his shed Thursday night, Matty Raynor heard noise coming from the vacant home next door. At some point someone who was at the home threw a beer bottle onto his property.
Raynor called the police, they came, took a report, and left.
“It was just kind of a weird and intense evening so I decided to go to sleep on the couch,” Raynor said.
His wife and two young daughters were asleep in their rooms; when around midnight, Matty woke up to a stranger in his home shining a flashlight in his face.
“I stood up, the light went on me and I couldn’t really see very well, but I knew they were coming at me. And the light dropped and when the light dropped I saw someone throwing like a really slow, sloppy punch,” Raynor said.
During the fight, Matty was stabbed several times with what he thinks was a box cutter. The fight ended up in the backyard, where he believes a second intruder picked up a concrete block and hit him over the head.
“Matty must have been knocked out here and then he crawled over here and called my name,” says Lindsay Raynor, as she points out where Matty came to. She woke to him calling her name.
"I see him in the lawn right outside the window and he's rocking back and forth stumbling and I can see that he is covered in blood," she said.
Lindsay called 911 and the police came, but the couple says they’re disappointed with the way the officers handled the situation.
“I kept saying someone just tried to kill my husband, you need to look for them. He will be fine, he’s fine go look for them,” said Lindsay.
“Nobody took samples, police haven’t talked to us. I still have only spoken to a detective one time yesterday briefly,” Matty said.
The family says they’re concerned with the lack of communication from police and want to see the people who did this put away.
We reached out to HPD about the incident but haven’t heard back.
Matty’s concussion, stab wounds, and other injuries could have been fatal and are serious enough to keep him from work.
Friends have started a GoFundMe account for the family while Matty recovers from the attack.
