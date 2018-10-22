Hunters, researchers trekked across Mauna Kea to track game birds

MAUNA KEA (HawaiiNewsNow) -Two weeks before the game bird hunting season opens in Hawaii – hunters, researchers and staff from the Department of Natural Resources trekked across Mauna Kea on Saturday to gain a better understanding of game bird density, variety and populations.
The group is responsible for recording the size, gender and GPS location of the birds they find.
The project will also help track health trends over time as surveys are repeated over several years.
“So you get a couple pieces of information a sense of what species are up and down and it’s nice to know as a hunter what to expect as you get ready for hunting season,” said Dr. Randy Larsen, a wildlife biology professor at Brigham Young University. “As a biologist standpoint or manager standpoint, you can’t make decisions until you get a sense of what is out there.”
The next round of game bird surveys on Mauna Kea will happen after the hunting season in February or March of next year.
