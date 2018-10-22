As the holidays near, city picks ‘Kalikimaka Kritters’ as this year’s wreath contest theme

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The holidays are quickly approaching, which means the City and County of Honolulu will once again host its annual holiday wreath contest.
This year’s theme: Kalikimaka Kritters.
Those with the best designs will not only see their displays up in Honolulu Hale, but they’ll also win monetary prizes.
The best-in-show winner will receive an award of $200.
The first-, second- and third-place winners in each of the three categories — adult wreath, youth wreath, or theme — will receive $150, $100 or $75 respectively.
Two wreaths from each category can also win $25.
Six judges will pick the winners.
Those interested can submit their entries on Monday, Nov. 26 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
The winning wreaths will be announced on Dec. 7 and will be on display during the Honolulu City Lights celebration.
