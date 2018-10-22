As the holidays near, city picks ‘Kalikimaka Kritters’ as this year’s wreath contest theme

Those interested have only one day to submit their entries.

As the holidays near, city picks ‘Kalikimaka Kritters’ as this year’s wreath contest theme
A file photo shows city crews working to bring Santa and Mrs. Claus to Honolulu Hale for the annual City Lights celebration.
By HNN Staff | October 22, 2018 at 9:50 AM HST - Updated October 22 at 9:50 AM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The holidays are quickly approaching, which means the City and County of Honolulu will once again host its annual holiday wreath contest.

This year’s theme: Kalikimaka Kritters.

Those with the best designs will not only see their displays up in Honolulu Hale, but they’ll also win monetary prizes.

The best-in-show winner will receive an award of $200.

The first-, second- and third-place winners in each of the three categories — adult wreath, youth wreath, or theme — will receive $150, $100 or $75 respectively.

Two wreaths from each category can also win $25.

Six judges will pick the winners.

Those interested can submit their entries on Monday, Nov. 26 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

[ Click here for more details and how to submit an entry. ]

The winning wreaths will be announced on Dec. 7 and will be on display during the Honolulu City Lights celebration.

