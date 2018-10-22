Here’s the state’s latest traffic safety message to drivers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Over the weekend, Oahu saw its 56th traffic fatality of 2018.
The deadly year on roadways — especially for pedestrians — has prompted more enforcement, stepped up messaging campaigns, and even new measures on the roads to try to get drivers to look out for walkers.
It’s also triggered some outside of the box ideas, from deploying the “grim reaper” to crosswalks to asking Hawaii drivers not to be “lolos.”
Now, the state has a new message for drivers, which is plastered on electronic messaging boards on the highway: “Tailgate @ da stadium not on da road.”
There’s no telling whether the message will work, but it comes as the state and city are also trying other traffic management efforts to curb fatalities.
On Monday, Mayor Kirk Caldwell said he had formed an advisory group to discuss traffic safety, and that the city was looking at short-term and long-term measures.
“The immediate ones are doing just what the state is did, putting up these plastic bollards by crosswalks that say ‘slow down,’” he said. “The other thing is actually painting things at intersections. When you look down it says, ‘stop and look around.’ It’s just another visual reminder for folks.”
