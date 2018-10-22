HECO to replace 1,200 potentially defective electric meters

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Electric says it’s working quickly to replace 1,200 meters at Oahu businesses that are at risk of overheating, potentially causing problems.
No residential meters are affected.
HECO said 10 commercial meters have already overheated, shattering a plastic covering on some units. However, no injuries or significant property damage was reported.
HECO is also urging businesses with meters in high-traffic areas to keep people away from them until they can be replaced.
“We believe the risk is small, but we’re not taking any chances,” said Jim Alberts, senior vice president of customer service, in a news conference. “Safety is our priority so we’re moving quickly to replace the affected meters and let the public know about the problem.”
The meters are being replaced at no cost to customers.
Business customers will be contacted by letter, phone or personal visit from a Hawaiian Electric representative. If you are not contacted by Oct. 29, your business is not affected.
Business customers can also call 543-7777 for more information.
