Hawaii leaders to discuss public school funding after constitutional amendment question thrown out

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -The Hawaii State Teachers Association and other leaders will meet on Monday to discuss solutions to fund public schools.
The meeting comes after the state Supreme Court struck down a proposed constitutional amendment ballot item that would’ve raised investment property taxes for education, invalidating the question and preventing it from being voted on during the November general election.
The proposal had the backing of Gov. David Ige. But the Affordable Hawaii Coalition, all four county mayors and four former governors said the language was misleading and unclear.
The counties petitioned the Supreme Court, and the justices sided with them.
Lawmakers spent two years drafting the language of the proposed amendment.
The HSTA said it was shocked the justices ruled the way they did, but the teachers’ union is still trying to find a way to fund public schools.
Leaders will sit down for a meeting at 11 a.m. at McKinley High School.
