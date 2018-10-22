Drier trade wind weather setting up statewide

A few showers will ride in on moderate trade winds. Most of the showers will be for windward and mauka areas, with only a stray shower leeward. A weak disturbance passing well to the south of the state may increase windward showers for Maui and the Big Island Tuesday through Wednesday night.
Surf is still on the high side for south shores, so the high surf advisory continues though this evening. A new south-southwest swell is expected Wednesday and could flirt with advisory levels again. All other shores will remain below advisory levels.
