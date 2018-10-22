District 1 Congressional candidates to face off in live Hawaii News Now debate

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -With the General Election quickly approaching, Hawaii News Now will host a no-holds barred conversation with the District 1 Congressional candidates Sunday night.
Democratic candidate Ed Case and Republican candidate Cam Cavasso will debate live at 7 p.m. on KHNL.
During the debate, the candidates will discuss major topics like Donald Trump’s presidency, U.S. immigration policies, climate change and more.
The debate will also be streamed live on the Hawaii News Now Facebook page as well as the HNN mobile app and website.
