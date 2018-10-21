55-year-old indicted on multiple counts of sexual assault involving a minor

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man convicted of rape more than 30 years ago has been indicted Wednesday on multiple counts of sexual assault involving a minor.
Court documents say 55-year-old James Pineda assaulted the victim, who is between the ages of 14 and 16, between Sept. 2015 and Feb. 2016.
Pineda was indicted for one count of first-degree sexual assault and seven counts of third-degree sexual assault.
He is a registered sex offender for a rape and sex abuse conviction in 1986.
The Hawaii Sex Offender Registry website states Pineda has lived in a residence in Waipahu since July 2012.
His bail has been set at $500,000 and he is due in court this upcoming Thursday.
According to the Honolulu Star Advertiser, Pineda has an extensive criminal record including: rape, burglary, kidnapping and robbery convictions, as well as promotion of a detrimental drug, criminal trespass and simple trespass.
