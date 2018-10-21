Volunteers work to beautify Windward Oahu campus

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Helping hands pitched in to beautify a Windward Oahu campus on Saturday.
Kalaheo High School students and their parents teamed up with volunteers from Kaiser Permanente Hawaii for a community workday.
Volunteers completed general maintenance including re-striping parking stall lines.
"Our campus beautification efforts today help instill a sense of pride and community in our students, faculty and staff,” said James Rippard, principal of Kalaheo High School.
The health care organization partnered with Hawaii 3R’s, which provided $8,500 to help with the project.
Hawaii 3R’s is an organization that seeks to complete meaningful projects at Hawaii’s schools and was founded by the late U.S. Senator Daniel Inouye.
This is Kaiser’s fourth community workday of the year.
