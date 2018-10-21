EMS: Elderly man in ‘extremely critical’ condition after pedestrian accident in Liliha

LILIHA (HawaiiNewsNow) - An elderly man is fighting for his life after a pedestrian accident Sunday morning.
The accident happened just before 8 a.m. at the intersection of Liliha Street at N. Kuakini. All north-bound lanes of Liliha Street were shut down and remain closed as the investigation is ongoing.
EMS officials listed the 73-year-old man in ‘extremely critical’ condition. He was taken to a nearby trauma center.
Other details surrounding the accident are still developing.
This story will be updated.
