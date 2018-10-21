Nevada takes down Hawaii, 40-22

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warrior football team lost its first home game of the season as well as its first Mountain West Conference fixture of 2018 against Nevada tonight, 40-22 at Aloha Stadium.
Hawaii falls to 6-3 overall and 3-1 in conference with the loss, the program’s second-straight loss of the season.
After taking an early lead in the first quarter, Hawaii let Nevada have its way in every facet of the game in the first half, scoring 23 points unanswered to turn a 14-10 first quarter deficit to a 33-14 lead in the fourth quarter.
Despite forcing three turnovers, the Warriors failed on fourth down attempts four times in the game with two of those turnovers coming in the red zone.
Quarterback Cole McDonald threw for 259 yards and three touchdowns while receiver John Ursua had seven catches for 123 yards and a score. Ursua went over the 1,000-yards receiving on the season, becoming the 13th player to reach that mark.
Nevada running back Toa Taua had 126 yards rushing and one touchdown for Nevada while Ty Gangi passed for 247 yards and a score.
Hawaii will hit the road to take on Fresno State in a nationally-televised contest on Saturday, Oct. 27. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. HT.
