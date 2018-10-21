$39 million in grants to help UH prepare students for success in college

MANOA (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii was just awarded a grants to help low-income students not only attend, but also succeed in college.
The federal grants from the U.S. Department of Education total more than $39 million, and will be dedicated to GEAR UP, or the Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs.
“We are absolutely delighted that the federal government recognizes our effectiveness and success over the past 18 years and has committed to continue this significant investment in advancing educational equity in Hawaii,” UH President David Lassner said. “We really appreciate the opportunity to dramatically elevate educational attainment across the state, with a special focus on students who need help the most.”
The grants come to states and programs over a span of seven years. The money will be used to target students in middle in high school through college readiness programs.
Through two additional GEAR UP grants, $6.7 million will be directed towards programs servicing students Wahiawa Middle and Leilehua High; Waipahu Intermediate and Waipahu High and Hilo Intermediate and Hilo High.
A second grant, $3.5 million administered through UH Maui College, is for students for Kalama Intermediate, King Kekaulike High; Maui Waena Intermediate and Maui High, the university said.
“This funding will allow GEAR UP programs to continue across the state, enabling thousands more public school students to benefit from programs that encourage high school completion, provide tuition assistance for dual-credit programs so students can earn college credit while still in high school, inform students about the college application process and how to apply for federal financial assistance, and facilitate the transition between high school and college,” said U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono, who has been a great supporter of the program.
Previous grants awarded to UH have helped an estimated 19,000 middle and high school students prepare for college.
