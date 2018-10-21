Looking to adopt a cat on Maui? Now’s the purr-fect time

MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’ve been waiting for the right time to adopt a cat on the Valley Isle, the right time might be now.
The Maui Humane Society’s Cat Ohana and Citter Corner will be undergoing renovations. In the mean time, the society is looking too increase cat adoptions and clear the space.
“Where will our animals go while our shelter undergoes much-needed renovations? Home with you, of course!” the society said in a recent news release. “Through November 14th, adopt ANY cat, kitten or critter for just $5 as we clear the shelter to create a better MHS for Maui’s animals.”
To view pets up for adoption, click here.
The renovations will begin Oct. 29.
