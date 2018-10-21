LIVE BLOG: Hawaii vs. Nevada

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HALFTIME: NEVADA 20-14 HAWAII
—
2ND QUARTER: 1:16
NEVADA TURNOVER!
- WOW! WHAT A PLAY BY HUDSON-RASUMUSSEN! He strips the ball and the Warriors recover. No late first half score for Nevada as Hawaii takes over, looking to put some points on the board before the third quarter.
—
2ND QUARTER: 2:10
- McDonald is sacked on third down and Nevada calls a timeout. Not a great drive by Hawaii’s offense to give its defense a break.
—
2ND QUARTER: 3:33
- Byrd drops another ball on what could’ve been an easy first down. Third down coming up.
—
2ND QUARTER: 3:31
- Wow. Tough break for Hawaii. Warriors think they force a fumble on a strip sack, which is returned for a touchdown by Jahlani Tavai who was injured on the play. However, upon review, the call was reversed. Fourth down for Nevada as Tavai jogs off the field with his right arm seemingly limp on his side.
- Nevada punts. Hawaii ball.
—
2ND QUARTER: 5:37
- McDonald can’t find Ward on third down and the 'Bows are forced to punt. Nevada ball, looking to open up this lead.
—
2ND QUARTER: 5:41
- A critical drop by JoJo Ward makes it third and long for Hawaii.
—
2ND QUARTER: 6:24
NEVADA TOUCHDOWN!
- And just like that, Hawaii’s lead is gone. A Devonte Lee five-yard run goes into the end zone and the Wolf Pack takes a 20-14 lead after the PAT.
—
2ND QUARTER: 6:45
- Nevada quickly enters the red zone after just a couple of plays and is threatening to score.
—
2ND QUARTER: 8:30
HAWAII TURNOVER ON DOWNS!
- McDonald’s pass on fourth down is incomplete and their is also an offensive pass interference penalty to rub it in. First down for Nevada.
—
2ND QUARTER: 8:34
- It’s fourth and short here after the Sharsh drop, and it looks like Hawaii is going for it...to the surprise of no one. Hawaii fans love it when Rolovich shows confidence in his offense.
—
2ND QUARTER: 9:57
- FRUUUUUUUUIT! Furuta just knows how to punish defenders when they try to bring him down with three-straight punishing runs.
—
2ND QUARTER: 11:00
NEVADA FIELD GOAL!
The Wolf Pack hits a 37-yard field goal to reduce the deficit to one point. Hawaii still leads 14-13 in the second quarter.
—
2ND QUARTER: 11:40
- INCOMPLETE! Hawaii’s defense forces the errant throw and its fourth down for Nevada.
—
2ND QUARTER: 11:48
- A great tackle by Scott results in no gain. It’s third down.
—
2ND QUARTER: 13:06
- Nevada is stopped short of the first down but they go for it on fourth and convert the short yardage. First and goal for Nevada.
—
2ND QUARTER: 13:09
- Nevada is the red zone. On second and short, an incomplete pass forces third down.
—
2ND QUARTER: 15:00
Apoligies for the late start to the live blog Warrior fans. We’re picking things up in the second quarter as Hawaii just took the lead on a beautiful Cole McDonald throw to John Ursua for a 70-yard score. Hawaii leads 14-0.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.