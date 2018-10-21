HFD investigating 2-alarm Kaimuki house fire

KAIMUKI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters responded to a two-alarm house fire in Kaimuki Sunday morning.
Crews were dispatched around 9:45 a.m. to a home on Brokaw St. Brokaw was blocked off between Campbell Ave and Winam St. as crews fought the flames.
Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.
Moments before the fire, neighbors who witnessed the fire told Hawaii News Now they heard yelling and profanity before the fire started. One woman said she heard popping sounds, similar to that of ammo, from within the house once the fire started.
Photos from the scene shows significant damage to the garage area of the home.
No word on any injuries at this time.
This story will be updated.
