Flash Flood Watch: Maui County & Hawaii Island; Kauai & Oahu Sunshine

The western end of the state is seeing clearing skies, while the eastern end is still seeing passing showers and even some thunderstorms. Overall, we are enjoying northeast winds. Expect the trade winds to gradually strengthen through Tuesday. We are still tracking an upper-level disturbance, a trough, across the main island chain that will likely trigger thunderstorms and bouts of heavy rainfall across Maui County and the Big Island through tonight and possibly Sunday.
As we start the new workweek, expect showers to cruise in on the trade winds and these passing showers will favor windward and mauka areas. Shower frequency will increase overnight, then diminish in the morning. We will be back on a typical trade wind pattern... so nice!
Surf is on the rise and surfers can take their pick on which side of the island to hit the waves. The current long period south swell is expected to produce well above normal surf through early next week. Re-enforcing south swells will keep south shore surf elevated through much of next week, with potentially advisory level heights during the second of next week. Elsewhere, surf heights will remain below advisory levels through the middle to latter part of next week. A moderate short period north- northwest swell is expected to hold through tonight, then gradually drop Sunday through early next week. A moderate northwest swell is possible Tuesday through Thursday.
