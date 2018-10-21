Flash Flood Watch: Maui County & Hawaii Island; Kauai & Oahu Sunshine

Surf is on the rise and surfers can take their pick on which side of the island to hit the waves. The current long period south swell is expected to produce well above normal surf through early next week. Re-enforcing south swells will keep south shore surf elevated through much of next week, with potentially advisory level heights during the second of next week. Elsewhere, surf heights will remain below advisory levels through the middle to latter part of next week. A moderate short period north- northwest swell is expected to hold through tonight, then gradually drop Sunday through early next week. A moderate northwest swell is possible Tuesday through Thursday.