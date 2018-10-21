Coast Guard seeks help locating owner of canoe found adrift

MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - The United States Coast Guard is asking the public to help identify the owner of a canoe found adrift off the coast of Maui.
Coast Guard officials said the orange and white one-man canoe was found in waters about a mile and a half offshore from Makena Beach.
“Honolulu watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast notice to mariners to keep a sharp lookout for signs of distress. There are currently no reports of missing persons in the area,” the Coast Guard said.
The canoe was found around 11:15 a.m. Sunday.
Officials recommend that mariners, beach goers and water lovers label their equipment with their name and contact information in case they get separated. At the same time, the labeling can help authorities better understand where to look or who to contact in the event of an emergency at sea.
“If Found” decals are available for free at local harbormasters, through the Coast Guard Auxiliary, from Honolulu Sail and Power Squadron offices and at select marine retail and supply stores.
Anyone with information that may help identify the owner of the canoe is asked to contact Sector Honolulu at 808-842-2600.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.