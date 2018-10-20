With Hawaii hotel strike dragging on, sides agree to meet next week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Striking hotel workers and management officials from Kyo-ya will meet next week for negotiations on a new labor deal, a union representative said Friday.
Local issues such as wages and benefits will be the subject of the meeting, which has been scheduled for October 26 and 27. Roughly 2,700 workers from Hawaii’s Marriott hotels have been on strike since October 8.
Without employees for housekeeping, restaurants or in-room services, visitors who are staying at the five hotels where workers are on strike have taken to social media to complain about what they thought would be their dream Hawaii vacations.
Some are asking for full or partial refunds, while others are urging other visitors to stay away.
Visitor Edna Garcia posted a bad review Tuesday on the Sheraton Princess Kaiulani’s Facebook page, saying her room hasn’t been cleaned and she’s had to go to the lobby to get towels and other supplies. “Seriously!!???” she said.
Visitor Sally Stanley also posted her complaints on Facebook, saying the strike had disrupted her wedding and honeymoon.
“Pool closed, no housekeeping, no bar or food services at our hotel due to a strike that is still going on now,” she said.
The hotels — operated by Marriott and owned by Kyo-Ya — that are impacted: Sheraton Waikiki, The Royal Hawaiian, Westin Moana Surfrider, Sheraton Princess Kaiulani and Sheraton Maui.
In a statement, Kyo-Ya said last week that it was continuing to offer “our guests an enjoyable experience during their stay in Hawaii. There have been some adjustments to staffing levels and services being offered at our properties.”
This story will be updated.
