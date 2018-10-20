Weekend outlook calls for pockets of heavy rain

On your Aloha Friday evening, there were a number of flood alerts up due to an unstable air mass and heavy pockets of rain over many windward and mauka neighborhoods. There will be a gradual improvement in our weather from west to east. Some of the instability will linger over the eastern end of the state where there is a Flash Flood Watch for Hawaii Island through Saturday.
Surf will be on the rise on town side where there is a High Surf Advisory. Another swell will be on the rise on Wednesday.
Trade winds will continue this weekend and they will strengthen and become more stable on Monday into Tuesday.
Enjoy your weekend in Hawaii Nei.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.