H-1 west reopens after 4-Vehicle crash jams traffic

H-1 FREEWAY, WAIPAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 4-vehicle crash on the H-1 Freeway jammed westbound traffic Saturday afternoon.
Honolulu police say the crash happened near the Waipahu off ramp. Traffic was backed up around 1:45 p.m., city traffic cameras showed.
Police and emergency crews were on scene. At one point, at least three lanes were closed.
By 2:15 p.m., the crash was cleared but traffic remained sluggish.
No injuries were reported.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.