H-1 west reopens after 4-Vehicle crash jams traffic
Traffic appeared to be slow-going in both directions near the site of the crash.
By Dillon Ancheta | October 20, 2018 at 1:49 PM HST - Updated October 20 at 2:18 PM

H-1 FREEWAY, WAIPAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 4-vehicle crash on the H-1 Freeway jammed westbound traffic Saturday afternoon.

Honolulu police say the crash happened near the Waipahu off ramp. Traffic was backed up around 1:45 p.m., city traffic cameras showed.

Police and emergency crews were on scene. At one point, at least three lanes were closed.

By 2:15 p.m., the crash was cleared but traffic remained sluggish.

No injuries were reported.

This story will be updated.

