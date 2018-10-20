Thousands are expected to celebrate at Honolulu Pride Parade and Festival

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 30,000 people are expected to line the streets of Waikiki for the Honolulu Pride Parade and Festival on Saturday.
Starting at 11 a.m., parade participants will march down Kalakaua Avenue through Waikiki to the finish line at the Waikiki Shell.
The parade will feature more than 100 moving parts from floats to cars to trolleys and Kelly Sanders will be the grand marshal of the parade.
The gates to the festival at the Waikiki Shell will open at 11:30 and donations upon entry are welcome.
The festival features an entertaining line-up and will be emceed by designer, Andrew Christian and West Hollywood model and bartender, Cory Z.
Festival go-ers can enjoy entertainment from the Gay Men’s Chorus of Honolulu, Sasha Colby, DJ TittaByte and more.
Attendees will be able to enjoy ono food and drinks from Da Taco Man, Dick’s Lechon, Instanbul Restaurant INC., Nico’s Peir 38 at Kailua and the Royal Hawaiian Hot Dog Co.
People can meander through plenty of booths from local and national businesses and organizations.
