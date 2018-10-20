Supreme Court disallows controversial constitutional amendment question from ballot

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Supreme Court on Friday struck down a proposed constitutional amendment ballot item that would’ve raised investment property taxes for education, invalidating the question and preventing it from being voted upon during next month’s general election.
The ruling, issued late Friday afternoon, said that the proposed amendment — Shall the legislature be authorized to establish, as provided by law, a surchage on investment real property to be used to support public education? — did not comply with a state law that says ‘the language and meaning of the ballot question be clear and not misleading.’
“It is hereby ordered that the ballot question is declared invalid,” the ruling read. “The Chief Elextion Officer shall issue a public proclamation stating that the ballot question is invalid.”
Any votes for or against the measure on the general election ballot — which has already been printed — will not be counted and have no impact, the Supreme Court says.
The decision comes just one day after State Attorney General Russell Suzuki conceded that the proposal could lead to higher taxes for residential homeowners in the future.
Hawaii Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald asked: “You would concede that the Legislature could impose a surcharge on residential real property that’s owner occupied?”
“I would say that’s a possibility, but it’s probably not going to happen," Suzuki said.
