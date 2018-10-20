Royal Order of Kamehameha asks for public’s help in finding 200 stolen kihei

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Royal Order of Kamehameha is asking Friday for the public’s help in finding hundreds of stolen garments.
The 200 custom-designed kihei are red with black triangles, which represents the order.
The kihei were in two suitcases taken from the trunk of a car at Ala Moana Shopping Center on Thursday evening.
The car was parked across from Vintage Cave Cafe on the makai street level between 7:30 and 10 p.m.
The order would just like the kihei back, and say no questions will be asked upon their return.
If you have any information, call 808-497-7264.
