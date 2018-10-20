Royal Order of Kamehameha asks for public’s help in finding 200 stolen kihei

Royal Order of Kamehameha asks for public’s help in finding 200 stolen kihei
This is what the stolen kihei look like. (Image: Royal Order of Kamehameha)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Royal Order of Kamehameha is asking Friday for the public’s help in finding hundreds of stolen garments.

The 200 custom-designed kihei are red with black triangles, which represents the order.

The kihei were in two suitcases taken from the trunk of a car at Ala Moana Shopping Center on Thursday evening.

The car was parked across from Vintage Cave Cafe on the makai street level between 7:30 and 10 p.m.

The order would just like the kihei back, and say no questions will be asked upon their return.

If you have any information, call 808-497-7264.

