Rainbow Warriors hold annual Green & White scrimmage

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rainbow Warrior basketball fans were able to get their first taste of the new-look Hawaii team under head coach Eran Ganot tonight in the Stan Sheriff Center during the team’s annual Green & White scrimmage.
While the scoring, teams and periods weren’t set in stone, fans were able to see the likes of senior guard Sheriff Drammeh and Big West Sixth Player of the Year Jack Purchase rain down shots from the perimeter while the likes of Drew Buggs and Brocke Stepteau held down the backcourt.
The Warriors featured several newcomers in the form of sharpshooter Eddie Stansberry and a trio of seven-footers in freshmen Dawson Carper, Mate Colina and Owen Hulland.
Hawaii will host Hawai’i Pacific at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 2 in an exhibition game before officially opening its regular-season on Friday, Nov. 9 versus Portland in the Outrigger Hotels Rainbow Classic.
