Punahou defeats Kamehameha, 35-0

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Punahou has punched its ticket into an ILH title game against Saint Louis after dismantling Kamehameha earlier this evening by a score of 35-0 at Aloha Stadium.
The Buffanblu didn’t waste anytime putting points up on the scoreboard, taking advantage of two early turnovers by the Warriors to go up by 14-0 after just a few minutes of play.
A fumble on the first play of the game for Kamehameha set up an easy Hugh Brady to Koa Eldredge for six, followed by a muffed punt by the Warriors two possessions later that, once again, allowed Brady to find Eldredge in the end zone to go up by two scores.
From that point on, the game was out of reach.
Brady threw for 159 yards and two scores Kobe Muasau took over under center and threw two scores of his own.
With the win, Punahou will rematch Saint Louis in the ILH title game for a shot at reaching the state tournament. That game will take place next Saturday, October 27th at Aloha Stadium.
