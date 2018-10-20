2 people killed in Friday night motorcycle crash on Kauai

KAPAA, KAUAI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai police say two people were killed Friday night in Kapaa after a motorcycle crash on Kawaihau Road.
The two have officially been identified as 39-year-old Shane Duncan and 33-year-old Sanoe Soares, both Kapaa residents.
A preliminary investigation by traffic investigators revealed that Duncan was heading west on Kawaihau Road with Soares as his passenger on a 2008 Suzuki motorcycle. Duncan apparently failed to navigate a right-handed curve in the road, crossed the center line and crashed into an oncoming Jeep SUV.
Both Duncan and Soares were ejected from the motorcycle, with Soares being pinned under the bike until emergency responders arrived.
She was taken to the Wilcox Memorial Medical Center in Lihue where she was pronounced dead. Duncan was also rushed there where he died shortly after.
The accident, which happened around 10 p.m. near the Makaleha intersection, led to a four-hour closure of the roadway as police investigated.
The 53-year-old Kapaa woman driving the Jeep sustained non-life threatening injuries. She was treated and later released.
It is unclear at this time if speed and alcohol were factors. Police also haven’t said if they were wearing helmets when the crash happened.
