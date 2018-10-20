International Market Place seeks hires for busy holiday season

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the holiday season just around the corner, the International Market Place in Waikiki is looking to hire some new employees this weekend.
The shopping center is hosting a job fair on Saturday, Oct. 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Job seekers can apply for seasonal, part-time and full-time positions with more than 20 stores and restaurants.
There are a wide array positions such as sales, culinary specialists, bilingual staff, management and more.
Interviewers will be conducted on-the-spot and candidates should bring several copies of their resume.
Upon application, all candidates will receive a complimentary four-hour parking validation.
For more information and a full list of participating stores and restaurants, click here.
