International Market Place seeks hires for busy holiday season

Job seekers can check out the job fair at the International Market Place. (Image: International Market Place)
By HNN Staff | October 19, 2018 at 3:37 PM HST - Updated October 19 at 3:37 PM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the holiday season just around the corner, the International Market Place in Waikiki is looking to hire some new employees this weekend.

The shopping center is hosting a job fair on Saturday, Oct. 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Job seekers can apply for seasonal, part-time and full-time positions with more than 20 stores and restaurants.

There are a wide array positions such as sales, culinary specialists, bilingual staff, management and more.

Interviewers will be conducted on-the-spot and candidates should bring several copies of their resume.

Upon application, all candidates will receive a complimentary four-hour parking validation.

For more information and a full list of participating stores and restaurants, click here.

