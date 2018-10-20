Hawaii wins bid to host Gay Bowl sporting event

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu has won a bid to host a major sporting event – the Gay Bowl – in October of 2020.
More than 1,200 players are expected to turn out for the annual gay flag football tournament, which will mark its 20th anniversary here in the islands.
“The participants of Gay Bowl XX will not only enjoy the natural beauty of Oahu, but also the genuine aloha spirit that our people are known for,” said Mayor Kirk Caldwell.
Honolulu beat out bids from Austin and Toronto to host the event.
“We are excited to begin the process of organizing the event and engaging with the local community," said Ty Law, chairman of Gay Bowl XX. "We hope to showcase Hawai‘i and all of its splendor and plan on making the 20th anniversary of the Gay Bowl the trip of a lifetime for our attendees.”
Gay Bowl XX will be the first and biggest national gay sports event to be hosted in Hawaii.
The event will take place from Oct. 8 to 11 at Kapiolani Regional Park in Waikiki.
Honolulu is extending invitations to teams from Australia, New Zealand, and the rest of the Asia-Pacific region.
Boston hosted the event in 2017 and the tournament raked in about $2 million for the host city.
