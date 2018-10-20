Haleiwa solar farm fined $1K for storm water runoff on North Shore

HALEIWA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Haleiwa solar farm has been fined $1,000 for storm water discharge into Chun’s reef last month.
The state health department says Kawailoa Solar didn’t have adequate safeguards to prevent storm water runoff from polluting the shoreline and nearby reef.
Hundreds of thousands of gallons of runoff spilled into the ocean.
The runoff occurred during heavy rains and while construction of the new solar farm was ongoing.
The company says the runoff was due to “an extreme rain event … (that) resulted in a discharge of water from the project site.”
Kawailoa Solar has since completed most of the mitigation work required by the health department.
