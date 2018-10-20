Flood advisory posted for Oahu as heavy rain develops

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heavy showers with rain rates of more than two inches per hour developed over parts of Oahu Friday, prompting the National Weather Service in Honolulu to issue a flood advisory.
The advisory is in effect until 5:30 p.m. Friday and covers Hauula, Mililani, Schofield Barracks, Ahuimanu, Punaluu, Salt Lake, Wheeler Field, Makakilo and Kunia.
More rain was expected to develop Friday afternoon along the south shore between downtown Honolulu and Kapolei, over Central Oahu to Wahiawa, and along the Koolau mountains.
This story will be updated.
