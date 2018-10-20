Charges against a Schofield Army sergeant accused of sex trafficking dropped

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Schofield Army sergeant who was preparing to stand trial on sex trafficking charges is now a free woman.
A judge recently dismissed the case against Tawana Roberts.
She’s the wife of former death row inmate, and accused pimp, Isaiah McCoy. They were both charged with allegedly forcing women and one underaged girl into prostitution.
It’s unclear why prosecutors agreed to drop the charges against Roberts, but the defense previously claimed that evidence was not turned over.
The charges against McCoy still stand.
As previously reported, McCoy and Roberts were arrested on Jan. 3 2018 by Honolulu police in an undercover prostitution sting at a Waikiki hotel. According to HPD documents obtained by Hawaii News Now, Roberts agreed to take $500 from an undercover officer in exchange for sex acts.
