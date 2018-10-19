Witnesses sought in murder of 22-year-old man in Tantalus

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding witnesses in the murder of a 22-year-old man.
According to CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department, the victim, Mackflik Kolman, was found lifeless near the 3800 block of Tantalus Drive on Sunday around 2:30 p.m.
Kolman had suspicious injuries, authorities said.
His death has been ruled a homicide.
There’s no word on any arrests.
Anyone with further information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.
