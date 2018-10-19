Upcoming town hall meeting to discuss public safety in Kalihi amid uptick in criminal violence

KALIHI (HawaiiNewsNow) - An upcoming town meeting seeks to gather residents and community leaders to discuss an uptick in shootings and criminal activity in the Kalihi area.
The purpose of the meeting is to devise a plan to best protect the community and address public safety concerns.
The Honolulu Police Department, Farrington High School administration, area elected officials and other advocates are expected to attend.
The town hall will feature brief presentations followed by an open question and answer period.
The goal of the meeting is to develop a sort of action plan that addresses criminal activity in the area.
The town hall will be held on Monday, Oct. 22 at 5:45 p.m. at Kapalama Elementary School.
