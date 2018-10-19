UH Board of Regents agrees to allow changes to proposed rules for Mauna Kea

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii Board of Regents unanimously agreed Thursday to allow the university to revise its proposed rules for Mauna Kea.
The university plans to hold a second round of public hearings on the revised proposal, which would cover public and commercial activities on the land.
The second round of public hearings could happen as early as February.
Nearly 500 people and groups testified and submitted feedback during the first public hearing process in September.
“We hope that the public continues to participate so the result is a set of rules that will provide us with the best possible framework to manage public and commercial activities on Mauna Kea,” said Marcia Sakai, chancellor of UH Hilo.
