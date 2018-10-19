Sunrise Open House: Mililani Mauka

MILILANI (HawaiiNewsNow) -In this week’s Sunrise Open House, we explore Mililani Mauka!
Let’s start with a $475,000 condo on Makaikai Street.
Three bedrooms and two bathrooms in the Hillsdale Complex.
The listing says this corner unit has new cabinetry, quartz counter tops and stainless steel kitchen appliances, plus, fresh paint! You also get two dedicated parking stalls. and it’s a pet-friendly property.
Now let’s head over to Wikao Street.
This one has four beds and two and a half baths.
It’s 1,600 square feet on a 4,400-square-foot lot.
Master bedroom and bath are on the first floor with a walk-in closet.
Wood, laminate and tile flooring throughout.
It’s going for $777,000.
This next one costs a little more, listed at $859,999.
It’s a 2,000-square-foot home on a 4,400-square-foot lot on Maalewa Street.
There’s an open floor plan and the listing says the new kitchen has never been used! Plus, photovoltaic electricity was installed just a year ago.
If you’re looking for your dream home, make sure to get out to an Open House this weekend.
