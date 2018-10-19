States and feds unite on election security after '16 clashes

In this Sept. 20, 2018 photo, voting booths stand ready in downtown Minneapolis for the opening of early voting in Minnesota. Election officials and federal cybersecurity agents are touting improved collaboration aimed at confronting and deterring efforts to tamper with elections. Granted, the only way to go was up: In 2016 amid Russian meddling, federal officials were accused first of being too tight-lipped on intelligence about possible hacking into state systems, and later criticized for trying to hijack control from the states. The first test of this new-and-improved relationship could come on Nov. 6. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski) (Steve Karnowski)