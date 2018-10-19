Multiple-vehicle crash on H-3 snarls westbound traffic near Halawa

EMS says three people have been taken to nearby hospitals.

Traffic is backing up near Halawa after a multiple-vehicle crash on the H-3. (Ancheta, Dillon)
By HNN Staff | October 18, 2018 at 7:09 PM HST - Updated October 18 at 7:09 PM

HALAWA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A multiple-vehicle crash on the H-3 Thursday afternoon is snarling westbound traffic.

Several people have been transported to nearby trauma centers following the crash.

EMS reports that a woman in her thirties is in serious condition; a man in his thirties is in serious condition; and a man in his forties is in stable condition.

The crash happened on the H-3 heading towards Halawa before the runaway truck ramp.

Five vehicles, including a Matson tractor trailer, are involved.

This story is being updated.

