McDonald added to 2018 Manning Award Watch List

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rainbow Warrior quarterback Cole McDonald has been added to the 2018 Manning Award Watch List.
The sophomore signal-caller was one of 15 additions to the watch list for the nation’s most outstanding quarterback. McDonald is the first Hawaii quarterback since Bryant Moniz to be featured on the watch list back in 2011. Colt Brennan was also a finalist for the award in 2006.
Through seven games this season, McDonald has thrown for 2,348 yards and 26 touchdowns He ranks in the nation's Top 10 in seven offensive categories.
Finalists for the award will be determined by a selected panel of national media covering college football and that list will be released on Thursday, Nov. 29. The winner is scheduled to be announced following the College Football Playoff National Championship.
