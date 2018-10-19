Maui caregiver accused of stealing life savings from elderly woman extradited from Cayman Islands

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rosemarie Delatorre is back in Hawaii to face charges that she stole more than $70,000 from an 86-year old Maui woman who she was supposed to be caring for between 2006 and 2008.
The elderly victim had said it was her life savings. She has since died.
In 2009, Delatorre was charged with 22 counts including identity theft, forgery and using a stolen credit card.
While out on bail in 2011, Delatorre fled the country. She was arrested in Cayman last year.
Now 60 years old, Delatorre’s attorney there argued against her extradition claiming that she has multiple, physical and mental health issues. But a magistrate judge pointed out that extradition arrangements between the U.S. and U.K. extend to Cayman and the process began.
Wednesday night, deputy U.S. Marshals assigned to the Honolulu office, were finally able to escort Delatorre back to Maui to face the decades old charges.
Delatorre was supposed to be in court Thursday morning, but complained of medical problems while in the Maui holding facility and an ambulance took her to the hospital for undisclosed issues.
Her court appearance has been pushed back to next week.
