$4.5M settlement reached in Hepatitis A class-action lawsuit

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -A $4.5 million preliminary settlement has been reached in a class-action lawsuit related to the Hepatitis A outbreak linked to tainted scallops at Genki Sushi restaurants.
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of people exposed to Hepatitis A back in 2016, but who did not become ill.
Qualified class members are entitled to receive up to either $350, $250 or $150 depending on how they were exposed to the virus.
Those people can submit a claim form by clicking here.
The Hepatitis A outbreak, which struck Hawaii two years ago, became one of the largest outbreaks to hit the U.S. in decades.
In August 2016, the state Department of Health determined raw scallops served at Genki Sushi restaurants on Oahu and Kauai as the source of the outbreak.
The product was identified as Sea Port Bay Scallops that originated in the Philippines and distributed by Koha Oriental Foods.
A total of 292 people were infected.
Of those infected, one woman died and more than 70 others had to be hospitalized.
